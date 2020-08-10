Start Your Trip to Vegas for a Win of $20K in Cash at 7Bit

Play 7Bit Casinos Trip to Vegas Tournament this Month with $20,000 in Individual Prize Pools Waiting to Be Won

Play 7Bit Casinos Trip to Vegas Tournament this month. There are tons of cash prizes up for grabs, $20,000 in individual prize pools waiting to be won. There are 20 individual levels to get through with each one rewarding a bonus prize.

All that you have to do to participate and guarantee some of the prize pool monies is play any of your favorite games regularly. The more you play the faster you move through the levels. The first player who reaches level 20 will win a huge cash prize worth $10,000. All prizes will be rewarded once the promotion ends somewhere between September 1st and the 5th. All prizes are free from wagering requirements. All games offered on the 7Bit platform contribute to tournament play.

Level 6 will reward 100 winners with $20 each.

Level 11 will reward 50 winners with $50 each.

Level 15 will reward 15 winners with $100 each.

Level 19 will reward one winner with $3,000.

This is definitely a journey that you will never forget! Play 7Bit Casino today and get started on your very own Las Vegas getaway!