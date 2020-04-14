Still A Big Chance Left to Win at Tesla 3 at Bitstarz Casino

Reminder That There is Still Time to Win Your Very Own Tesla Model 3 Playing at BitStarz Casino in April

Win your very own Tesla from BitStarz this month! To continue their 6th Birthday Celebration, BitStarz is giving every player the chance to drive away in their very own Tesla Model 3. The luxurious car is valued at $45,00 and is one of the most sophisticated cars on the market!

One lucky winner will be the proud owner of the raffle at the end of April. How do you get in on the drawing? This is and easy question to answer! Simply wager at least $100 on any game to earn one raffle ticket. Yes, you will earn additional tickets for each $100 wagered. There is no limit on how many entry tickets you can earn, the more, the better your chances!

The raffle draw winner will have a choice to claim the car or a cash alternative. If the cash alternative is chosen BitStarz will pay out 80% of the value ($45,000). You must have made at least one deposit after creating your account to qualify. All personal contact details must be updated as well. You can keep track of your entry tickets on the promotions page.

Start spinning today and you coule be BitStarz Big birthday winner!