Still Plenty of Time Left to Strike it Rich with CryptoSlots’ Lotto

There’s still plenty of time left this month to strike it rich with CryptoSlots’ Lotto. Earn tickets as you play to try and land the 1st place spot for the progressive prize with a minimum of $10,000.

20 tickets are picked at the beginning of every month with the winner for September’s Lotto drawn on September 30th. Earning tickets for the draw is easy. For every $100 that you wager on slots you earn one ticket. A maximum of one ticket can be earned per day. You can check the status how many tickets earned by clicking on the Lotto Ticket icon on the top right of the screen.

1st place is currently at $11,412.08 and steadily climbing

2nd place $5,000

3rd place $1,000

4th through 10th place $50 + 50 free jackpot tokens

11th through 20th place $25 + 25 free jackpot tokens

Ready to have a chance at winning a lotto without lifting a finger? Play CryptoSlots Casino today and start earning your tickets. New players are welcomed to the casino with a special bonus worth 177%. To claim your exclusive welcome bonus, use our special code MATCH177CSRP when signing up.