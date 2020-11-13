‘Straight Up’ Bet of €5 on Any of Mr Green’s Selected LIVE Roulette Tables

Win An Extra $5 on Top of Your Winnings Playing Mr Green’s Friday the 13th Lucky Numbers

Make sure to visit and play Mr Green all day on Friday November 13th and through November 15th for a chance to bank up to $15 extra playing the live roulette tables. Mr Green isn’t superstitious but is generous when it comes to celebrating special days just like Friday the 13th!

All that needs to be done to win an extra $5 on top of your winnings is place a minimum qualifying ‘Straight Up’ bet of at least $5 on any of Mr Green’s qualifying live roulette tables and if the ball lands on any of the Friday the 13th Lucky Numbers you win an extra $5.

The extra $5 can be won up to three times per day until promotion end on November 15th. To discover what the lucky numbers are you have to log into your account. If you haven’t played Mr Green yet or have signed up but haven’t taken advantage of the new player welcome bonus do so now.

Mr Green welcomes all new players with 100% up to $100 with the first deposit. All extra cash winnings will be credited to accounts within 72 hours after the promotion ends.