Strap in for Bovada Pokers’ 2020 Edition of 12 Days of Turbos

Over $2 million GTD, $2.3 million to be exact, in Bovada’s fastest series of poker 2020 Edition of 12 Days of Turbos.

The high-energy poker action is taking place every day with tons of chances to qualify and to cash-in on a huge and fast payday. There are more than 60 numbered events total with five taking place on the weekends and six on the weekdays. What makes the events turbocharged? With turbo’s all blinds rise every 2-10 minutes instead of 12-15 minute intervals.

Buy-ins range anywhere from $12+$1.20 up to $300+$25. The daily qualifiers happen each day with the main event taking place Sunday December 12th. The $121,212 GTD Main Event will have open options, if you don’t qualify, to buy in high-rolling style for $250+$20 re-entries. Buyin’s are limited to 2 re-entries for each player.

Are you ready to have some fun in the fast lane and take home one of the guaranteed prizes? Play Bovada Poker today and get in on the Turbo action! Make your first poker deposit and Bovada will match it 100% up to $500 to get you started.