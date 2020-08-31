Summer Festival Continues at Royal Panda – Pull Up to Roulette Tables

Join Royal Panda’s fun-filled Summer Festival between 1 August and 30 September and savor a fiesta of sweet rewards. Enjoy thrilling casino events, loaded with attractive daily offers.

Royal Panda’s Summer Festival is still underway with Lucky 7 from August 31 through September 2. Team up with Miss Fortune at the Roulette Tables and enjoy up to a $50 bonus each day of the promotion when you place your bets on lucky number 7 and you win. The promotional offer is valid on the following eligible roulette tables, Auto Roulette Live Speed, Roulette Live and Lightning Roulette.

Terms and conditions of the promotion is as follows; minimum bet on any of the three eligible tables is $5.00. The max bonus that can be won per day is $50. All prizes must be claimed within 90 days. All bonus monies must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be transferred to your cash balance. You must be a depositing player to participate. If your not a Royal Panda player sign up today! Mr Panda rolls out the red carpet for all of his players. He even goes as far as offering a 100% match with the first deposit up to $100, and if you don’t win with your deposit, your welcome bonus isn’t touched and you can deposit again and do it all over.

What are you waiting for? Mr Panda is waiting at the tables with pizza and drinks! Play Royal Panda today and start earning your free lucky 7 bonuses!