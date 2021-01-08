Take a Moment and Join the Winter Break Promotion at CasinoLuck

Take a winter break and play CasinoLuck for a chance to win a Kronaby Hybrid Watch and free spins!

CasinoLuck is hosting its Winter Break promotion from January 25-27th. The promotion is giving all players free spins with deposits plus a chance to take home a Kronaby Apex 43mm Hybrid Watch, a $400 value. This smartwatch isn’t your everyday watch! The Kronaby features a Scandinavian aesthetic that incorporates some of the most powerful technological compatibilities ever seen in a watch.

Monday January 25

Make a deposit of at least $20 and receive 10 free spins on Frozen Gems

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

Tuesday January 26

Make a deposit of at last $20 and receive 10 free spins on Wolf Cub

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

Wednesday January 27

Make a deposit of at least $20 and receive 10 free spins on Wild North

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

In addition to the great free spin bonuses, for every day you make a deposit you receive one entry ticket into the grand prize drawing. Deposit on all three days you will earn the max tickets of 3. CasinoLuck will draw for the watch on January 28th with the winner notified via email.