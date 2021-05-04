Take Advantage of Bovada Casinos New Player Welcome Bonuses

With BitCoin soaring right now what better way to take full advantage of the high values than with Bovada’s BitCoin promotions!

Bovada offers two standard welcome bonuses with the first one welcoming new players to the casino with a $3,000 welcome bonus package. This particular bonus can be redeemed three times with each one matching your deposit 100% up to $1,000. Make sure to use our exclusive new player code NEWWELCOME to receive credit.

Maximize your BitCoin deposits with $3,750 in BitCoin bonuses. Just like the regular welcome bonus, the first three deposits will be matched 150% and is valid with BitCoin deposits only. Don’t worry if you’re a Sports fan or a Poker enthusiast, Bovada has you covered too!

Enjoy a wide selection of poker tables with your first deposit. Bovada will match it 100% up to $500. Sports fan’s you’re in luck too! Receive a 50% punters bonus up to $250. Bovada offers some of the best odds on some of the best markets on their sports betting platform.

Known throughout the years, people from around the globe including punters from the USA choose Bovada Sports over any other online sports book.