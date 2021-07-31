Take Home the Gold with CryptoSlots Casinos Tokyo Games Promotion

There’s two days left to get in on the Tokyo Games promotion over at CryptoSlots Casino. CryptoSlots invites everyone to get into the winning spirits with huge top-ups this weekend so you can feel like an Olympian and take home the gold.

$100 Top-Ups

Deposit $25-$74 and top-up with $10 extra

Deposit $75-$149 and top-up with $40 extra

Deposit $150 or more and top-up with $100 extra

Valid for Tokyo Games only. Can be redeemed three times per day with bonus code TOKYO. Wagering is 35x your deposit plus bonus before winnings can be cashed out.

25% Extra

Deposit $30-$300 and receive 25% on top of your deposit.

Valid for all games that CryptoSlots offers. Bonus code PLAYNOW can be redeemed three times per day until promotion end. Wagering is 35x your deposit plus bonus.

The two bonus codes are good until August 1st at $11:59pm EDT. CryptoSlots general terms and conditions apply.

Grab your first top-up when you register and make a first deposit. CryptoSlots welcome all new players including players from the US with a 177% Match with the first deposit. To claim the welcome bonus, make sure to use bonus code MATCH177CSRP when registering.