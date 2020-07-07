The Biggest Tournaments can be found at Miami Club Casino! Every month, Miami Club hosts a month-long competition guaranteeing the first-place winner taking home 30% of the pot!

This month’s epic tournament features Dog Gone It. The monthly event is running from now through August 15th. The entry fee for the Dog Days Marathon is $5.00 with rebuy entries costing the same amount. Starting balance of the tournament is $150 and $100 for rebuys.

Tournament Info

ID:47727

Tournament Name:Dog Days Marathon

Game Name:Dog Gone It

Start Date:2020-07-04 11:01 PM

End Date:2020-08-15 10:59 PM

Registrations Ends:2020-08-15 10:54 PM

Fees (USD)

Entry Fee :$5.00

Starting Balance :$150.00

Rebuy Fee :$5.00

Rebuy Balance :$10.00

Rebuy Add On :$150.00

Max # of Rebuys:Unlimited

If you are looking for freeroll competitions Miami Club offers those too! There is always a freeroll event going on where you can join thousands of other players battling it out for a chance to win cash prizes, casino bonuses and bragging rights. Play Miami Club Casino today and get in on the competition! First-time depositors receive a 100% match up to $100 with the first deposit that can be claimed up to eight times.