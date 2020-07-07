The Biggest Tournaments can be found at Miami Club Casino! Every month, Miami Club hosts a month-long competition guaranteeing the first-place winner taking home 30% of the pot!
This month’s epic tournament features Dog Gone It. The monthly event is running from now through August 15th. The entry fee for the Dog Days Marathon is $5.00 with rebuy entries costing the same amount. Starting balance of the tournament is $150 and $100 for rebuys.
Tournament Info
ID:47727
Tournament Name:Dog Days Marathon
Game Name:Dog Gone It
Start Date:2020-07-04 11:01 PM
End Date:2020-08-15 10:59 PM
Registrations Ends:2020-08-15 10:54 PM
Fees (USD)
Entry Fee :$5.00
Starting Balance :$150.00
Rebuy Fee :$5.00
Rebuy Balance :$10.00
Rebuy Add On :$150.00
Max # of Rebuys:Unlimited
If you are looking for freeroll competitions Miami Club offers those too! There is always a freeroll event going on where you can join thousands of other players battling it out for a chance to win cash prizes, casino bonuses and bragging rights. Play Miami Club Casino today and get in on the competition! First-time depositors receive a 100% match up to $100 with the first deposit that can be claimed up to eight times.