The Birthday Celebrations are Still Underway at Slotland Casino

Slotland is celebrating its birthday all month long and to continue on with its celebrations they have launched a new game titled Color Burst and are offering free chips and exclusive match bonuses from now through October 27th.

The Color Burst slot is definitely another gem of a game with free spins, pick me bonuses and tons of cash prizes.

To help celebrate the launch, Slotland is giving away a $17 free chip to all players who have made at least one deposit in the previous 30 days. To claim this bonus exclusive claim 17FREEBIE. This bonus is redeemable just one time and is subject to 30x wagering.

122% for VIPs and 90% for non-VIP. Bonus code COLORBURST can be claimed twice with deposits ranging from $30-$300.

150% Crypto Extra. Claim up to 150% extra when you deposit $50-$300 and use Cryptocurreny and Coinify for your deposit and claim bonus code CRYPTOSPINS. This bonus code can be claimed up to two times and is subject to 35x wagering.

Last, but not least bonus code MATCHDAILY can be redeemed for 55% on deposits worth $150-$300 and 33% on $30-$149. The bonus is redeemable up to 4x per day until the 27th.

Visit Slotland for a color burst of festive bonuses and receive your bonus today!