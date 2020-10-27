The Halloween Treat at Royal Panda is a 30 Freebie on Wolf’s Bane Slot

Halloween is almost upon us! Enjoy some spooky Halloween festivities with a feisty pack of 30 free spins on The Wolf’s Bane slot October 27th. Part of Royal Panda’s Autumn Harvest Promotion, there are crackling rewards waiting to be claimed every day.

The minimum deposit to qualify for the free spins is $25. You always deposit to spin the next day during the festivities. Terms and conditions are as follows; you must be 18 or older to play Royal Panda. You must be a depositing player and make at least one qualifying deposit of $25 or more.

The free spins are valid on the listed slot only. Wagering on the free spin winnings is 35x. This amount must be met and completed before winnings are moved over into your cash balance and can be cashed out. All free spins expire within 7 days after being issued.

Grab some extra free spins with your deposit today! Royal Panda is hosting a new giveaway every day until promotion end. Make your first deposit and Royal Panda will match the first deposit with a 100% bonus up to $100, and if you don’t win with the first deposit claim the same bonus with the second deposit!