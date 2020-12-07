The Monday Frenzy Happening at Wixstars Casino Rewards You!

Spin your Reels Like Crazy, Make a Deposit Worth at Least €30 and Instantly Claim 20 Spins in Wixstars Casinos Monday Frenzy.

The Monday Frenzy bonus is available if you have claimed, played and finished Wixstars’ welcome bonus. If you have then when you deposit at least $30 20 free spins on a game of your choice; Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood, Gonzo’s Quest, Twin Spin, Warlords or Starbust, will be waiting. If you want to deposit a little more and have a little extra free spins Wixstars is giving away 40 free spins for all $100 deposits and 60 free spins if you deposit $200 or more.

All free spins must be claimed within 24 hours after being credited. All bonuses that require a deposit must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be transferred. Remember you must be an existing player to take advantage of the Monday Frenzy.

All new players are offered their own special welcome bonus worth 100% up to $300 plus free spins on either Starburst or Book of Dead.

Depending on where you reside you will either receive 50 extra spins on Starburst if you are in the UK, or 50 free spins on Book of Dead if you are in the Canadian region. UK players’ use bonus code 300STARS when signing up and Canadian players use BOD50WIX.