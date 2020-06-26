The New Betsoft Hive Slot is All the Buzz at Intertops Poker

June 26, 2020 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker has just added The Hive, a sweet new slot game from Betsoft, to its Casino Games section. The Hive has a unique hexagonal grid, a fun cast of bee characters and a unique new Spreading Wild. Until Tuesday, all active players get 10 free spins.

“The number of Wilds doubles with every spin so the beehive fills up with Wilds pretty quickly during free spins,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “All those Wilds can make for some very sweet wins!”

The new game’s unusual bee-hive hexagonal grid has a 3-4-5-4-3 layout.

There are three kinds of bees buzzing around this hive. The Queen Bee summons a rush of other bees, Drone Bees fill the honey meter that triggers free spins and the Worker Bees apply win multipliers.

The Sticky Sweet Free Spins Meter fills up with every Drone Bee that appears on the reels. Each one increases the Honey Meter by one level. When it’s full, players get 5 free spins that begin with up to three Honey Burst Spreading Wilds.

After each win during Free Spins, another Spreading Wild appears next to the originals, greatly increasing chances for a big win. They continue to spread throughout the honeycomb grid until the end of Free Spins.

Worker Bees award a stacking multiplier. The more Worker Bees buzzing around the hive, the bigger the multiplier.

THE HIVE – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 FREE SPINS

All players that have made at least one deposit will be automatically credited.

Available June 27-30, 2020 only

Wagering requirement 30X; max. cash-out $250.

In addition to busy poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker also has a huge selection of slots and casino games from three top casino software suppliers including Betsoft.