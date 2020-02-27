The Queen of Ancient Egypt Rules with Style in Rival’s New Cleopatra’s Coins

February 28, 2020 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino players can join Cleopatra, Queen of Ancient Egypt, at her treasure-filled palace on the shores of the mighty Nile River in the new Cleopatra’s Coins: Treasure of the Nile slot game.

The engaging animations in this long-awaited sequel from Rival Gaming immerse players in the mystical land of the pyramids. The casino is giving everyone that’s deposited lately 10 free spins. Those that make a deposit get 100 more free spins.

Cleopatra’s Coins: Treasure of the Nile is a captivating game with potential for colossal payouts. During regular game play, sliding palace blocks reveal gods and goddesses, amulets, coins, and the iconography of ancient Egypt. When wild Scarab icons align, they become sticky and bring good fortune to the palace. When wilds carry to the next spin, there can be payouts fit for a queen.

“Cleo… now there’s class,” sighed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “One tough lady — looking fabulous while she kept those pharaohs in their place!”

CLEOPATRA’S COINS: TREASURE OF THE NILE — INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

10 FREE SPINS

All players that have deposited in 2020 are eligible.

Coupon code: NILE10FREE

Max. cash-out $100; 60X rollover.

Available until March 1st only.

100 SPINS

With deposits of $25 – $500.

Coupon code: CLEOPATRAS100

No max. cash-out; 60X rollover.

Available until March 25.

300% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35 – $500 TRIPLED

Bonus code: TREASURE300

45X rollover

Available until March 25.

Slots Capital Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming in its download, instant play and mobile casino games collections. The casino welcomes new players by adding $100 to their first deposit of $25 or more.