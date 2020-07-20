The Super Millions Poker Open is back for 2020 at Bovada Poker

With 175 Events Spread Out Over a Full Month of Poker Action, Bovada is Offering a Massive $9,000,000 in Guaranteed Prize Pools. One of Their Biggest Poker Series Ever!

The Super Millions Poker Open is back, and you don’t want to miss the qualification period. From now through August 19th you have time to qualify with more than 170 evens spread across the entire month. Bovada is offering a huge $9,000,000 in guaranteed prize pools, the biggest online poker series ever!

Bovada has set up a full-time qualifiers schedule with qualifying events running around the clock. There are plenty of different events for all types of poker players with buy-ins ranging up to $1,055 and as low as $5.50. Bovada is also replacing the regular Sunday lineup with its big money events and replacing them with special $250,000 GTD and High Roller Event $200,000.

The main event will take place on August 16th with a guaranteed $500,000 in prizes. If you don’t want to try and qualify you can pay the buy-in fee with a max of two re-entries. There will also be a Mini Main Event earlier in the day, well okay not so mini with a $200,000 GTD.

Bovada will be rewarding more than $2.1 million in guaranteed prize pools. This includes six ‘Roller’ events taking place from August 17-19.