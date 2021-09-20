There is $500 & 500 Free Spins + 15000 Comp Points at 7Bit Casino

Join 7Bit $500 & 500 Free Spins & 15000 Comp Points Welcome Race Tournament

7Bit Casino offers not only a nice size welcome bonus for all new players, but a Welcome Race as well. The welcome race is a great competition for new players to not only get familiarized with the games, but to win some great prizes too.

The Welcome Race takes place every three days, so plenty of time for all new players to join in. All slot play contributes to the competition. To qualify just play any of the slots in real money mode and all your spins count toward the progression. All cash prizes must be wagered at least 30x and free spins 45x.

1st place- $50 plus 200 comp points

2nd place- $25 plus 200 comp points

3rd place- $25 plus 200 comp points

4th-8th place- $20 plus 200 comp points

9th-24th place- $15 plus 200 comp points

25th-30th place- $10 plus 200 comp points

31st-75th place wins free spins and comp points

Play 7Bit Casino today and get started with two great welcome bonuses. The first one is 100% up to $100 or 1.5 BTC and the second is 50% bonus up to $100 or 1.25 BTC. The minimum deposit to receive the welcome gifts is only $20.