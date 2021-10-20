This Halloween Play a Chilling Win with CasinoLuck’s Raise the Dead Tournament

Play CasinoLuck’s Play’n Go Raise the Dead Tournament for some spooky good prizes this week

CasinoLuck and Play’n Go is hosting a Raise the Dead tournament this week. Make sure to visit the casino and get in on the action for some serious wins. Kick off the week before Halloween with some hair-raising tournament action, enough to coax the undead out of their graves. Finish in the top 100 and win a share of the $5,000 prize pool.

Play Play’n Go’s Doom of Dead, Amulet of Dead, Legacy of Dead, Ghost of Dead and Scroll of Dead to score points for your spins. Every time you spin at least $1.00 and win $5.00 you will win 5 points. Points are earned for the sum of the single highest win in relation to your wager.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $$500

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $20

Since all prizes are cash prizes there are no wagering requirements. Hurry on over to CasinoLuck, you only have until October 25th to get your name on top of the leaderboard. Join today and get started earning your tournament points with 100% up to $150 plus 150 free spins.