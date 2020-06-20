This Monday at Intertops, Blackjack Bonus and Free Spins on Betsoft Slots

June 22, 2020 (Press Release) – June 22 – 30, players that make a deposit at Intertops Poker will get free spins on two popular Betsoft slots: Golden Owl of Athena and Gemmed. Starting Tuesday, Blackjack players can win an instant $100 blackjack bonus by collecting a series of winning hands.

“You don’t have to make a huge deposit to get this bonus. As little as $30 comes with 40 free spins,” said Intertops Poker’s casino games manager. “And the best part is you can walk away with up to $250 in winnings from your free spins!”

In Golden Owl of Athena, players journey to ancient Greece in search of great rewards. Three Golden Owl symbols trigger up to 20 free spins with one Special Symbol, anointed by Athena, that expands to fill the reel and award bonus wins.

Gemmed has an oversized 9×9 grid and some extra-large, high-value symbols that cover several positions. Payouts are awarded for symbols that touch each other, either adjacent or diagonally. Bigger symbols are worth more since they can be part of multiple winning pay lines.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available June 22-30, 2020 only

40 Free Spins on Golden Owl of Athena

Min. Deposit $30

Coupon code: OWL40

70 Free Spins on Gemmed

Min. Deposit $60

Coupon code: STONE70

Each code can be used once only. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

BLACKJACK QUEST

Blackjack players that collect a series of Natural, Colored and Clubs blackjacks June 23-30 will get a $100 bonus on top of their winnings. To receive an instant $100 bonus, they need one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color) and one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs). They must also get two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game, twice. All variations of Blackjack found under the Lucktap tab in the Casino Games section are eligible. Blackjack Quest bonuses must be wagered fifteen times and players have three days to play through.

In addition to busy poker rooms popular with all kinds of players all over the world, Intertops Poker also has a huge selection of slots and casino games from three top casino software suppliers including Betsoft.