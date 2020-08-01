Time is Running Out, Claim CryptoSlots’ Vegas Twin Pick Bonus

Don’t forget to claim CryptoSlots’ Vegas Twin pick bonus before the month is over! There’s just one day left of July, and that means one day left to grab your 44% Vegas Twin deposit bonus.

Vegas Twin is CryptoSlots’ pick of the month and to help celebrate they are offering its players double the chances of winning when they spin the reels of Vegas Twin. There are two amounts of the bonus you can claim with each amount dependent on your deposit. All deposits that are $150 or more can claim the full bonus amount of 44%. Deposits worth $10 -$149 can claim 22% extra. The bonus is valid for the Vegas Twin slot only.

44% Bonus for deposits $150+ 22% bonus for deposits $10 – $149. Valid 5x per day

must be wagered 35x. Valid for Vegas Twin using bonus code: VEGASTWIN

The bonus code must be claimed before making a deposit to receive instant credit. The bonus can be claimed 5x on Friday July 31st, as long as it’s before the deadline 11:59EDT. Play CryptoSlots’ slot with a twist today with double the bankroll and double the chances of splitting the last reel into huge wins!