Time to Celebrate 2021 with a Party of Bonuses at WildSlots Casino

2021 Is Here Lets Party Like its a New Year! Wild Slots Casino is Giving Away a Bonuses and a Chance to Win a Pair of Marshall Wireless Speakers!

Everyone is invited to the biggest party of the year at Wild Slots. Wild Slots is partying like its 2021 with celebrations taking place January 11-13. Deposit and claim some extra free spins and a chance to take home a Marshall Wireless Speaker.

Since Wild Slots is celebrating a brand-new year, they decided to give away extra spins on three of their party themed slots; Disco Danny, Disco Diamond and Vegas Night Life.

Monday January 11

Deposit $25 and receive 30 free spins on Disco Danny plus one ticket to the prize drawing

Deposit $30 and receive 50 free spins on Disco Diamond plus one ticket to the prize drawing

Deposit $40 and receive 75 free spins on Vegas Night Life plus one ticket to the prize drawing.

The Marshall Wireless Speaker has a cash value of $300. The Marshall Wireless Speaker is one of the hottest electronics right now and could be yours on January 14 when the random draw is done.

All free bonus spins are subject to 35x wagering before winnings are transferred to your real money balance. All free spins that are not used within 24 hours will be forfeit.

Visit Wild Slots to join in the party today!