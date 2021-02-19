Time Travel/Black Magic Featured in Intertops Poker’s Free Spins Week

February 19, 2021 (Press Release) Intertops Poker is featuring two magical games in its Free Spins Week next week. Gears of Time is a streampunk fantasy featuring a time-travelling adventurer and his trusty robot assistant. In Book of Darkness, legendary heroes fight the forces of black magic in a high-stakes contest for free spins, multipliers and expanding wilds.

February 21-27, players can take 40 free spins on Book of Darkness when they deposit as little as $25. Depositing $50 or more gets 70 free spins on Gears of Time.

“Each of these games transports us to another world,” commented Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “But winning isn’t just a fantasy – you can pocket up to $250 with your free spins!”

A cluster pay game, Gears of Time pays out (up to 10,000X) whenever three or more matching symbols touch each other. Players choose to travel to the Past, Present or Future for up to 12 free spins with extra re-cascades or 2X to 20X multipliers.

In Book of Darkness, when the Wild appears between to the Huntress and the Dark Wizard, the Clash for Power begins. Players then choose which heroic fighter they think will win the epic battle. If the Huntress wins the battle, 10 free spins with a 5X win multiplier are awarded. If the Dark Wizard wins, the prize is 10 free spins with extra expanding symbols.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available February 21-27, 2021

40 Free Spins on Book of Darkness

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: TOME25

70 Free Spins on Gears of Time

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: GEAR50

Each code can be used once only. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X.

After taking the world’s first online sports bet 25 years ago, Intertops opened its poker site in 2003. Now the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network, it also offers hundreds of games from four great games providers in its growing Casino section.