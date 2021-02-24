Treat Yourself to a Royalty Bonus Wednesday at Royal Panda Casino

It’s that time of the week again to treat yourself like royalty with Royal Panda’s Royal Wednesday bonus boost. Make a deposit on Wednesday’s, every Wednesday and boost your bankroll with a self-deserving royalty reward with 50% extra on top of your deposits!

How to claim your Royal Wednesday Bonus Boost is easy: Log into your account, or create a new one if this is the first time playing, and visit the cashier page of the casino

Select the ‘Royal Wednesday Boost’ from the promotion options, make your deposit and once its complete the bonus will be added instantly

Use your boosted bankroll to enjoy dozens, or even hundreds of thrilling casino games. Royal Panda offers one of the biggest casino platforms in the industry with more than 500 games to choose.

The minimum deposit to qualify for the boost is just $10. Deposits made with Neteller, Skrill or Paysafe Card are not eligible for the bonus. The bonus balance funds only are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The maximum allowed bet with the bonus balance funds is $7.50. All bonus monies will expire after 90 days so make sure to use them!