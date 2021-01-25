Try Bovada Pokers New Quick Seat Feature Today!

Did you know Bovada Poker offers some great features, more so than any other online poker software? One of their latest in-game features is the Quick Seat feature.

This feature was designed to make the poker playing experience as seamless as possible, and it does just that! With just a couple clicks of the mouse you will be in the action faster, more seamless and with more entertainment and hot poker action.

The new feature is available with the downloadable platform only. With Quick Seat you can navigate through the tables and games easily just type in your game and hit go. Quick Seat also adds to the benefit of delivering a cleaner and smoother mobile lobby with special options for portrait and landscape view. The added feature also transforms online poker into live poker action with you being seated with the next available table, just like if you were sitting at a land-based poker table. Quick seat does not work or affect tournaments of Zone Poker.

Ready to give the new poker feature a try? Play Bovada today and enjoy a 100% welcome bonus up to $500 with the first deposit.