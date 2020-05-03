Two Great Bonuses to Explore in May at Desert Nights Casino

There are two great bonuses to claim this week at Desert Nights Casino! The first bonus will let you boost your bankroll with an extra $885.

The first bonus is the Monthly Reload Bonus is valid all month long and will match your deposit by 177%. There is no max cashout, no special coupon required to redeem and only a 36x playthrough. To claim your monthly reward just visit the cashier and select ‘Claim Promotion’ the monthly reload will be waiting on you!

The second bonus is the Midweek Top-Up. No more suffering the midweek blues with Desert Nights fantastic hump day bonus worth 250% up to $625. Claiming this bonus is just like the others. There is no max cashout on this bonus as well and has a 45x playthrough requirement. Games allowed with midweek bonuses are keno, slots and scratch card games.

These are just two of several extra special offers Desert Nights gives its players. The nonstop rewards start as soon as you sign up and start playing. To give an idea of the perks, new players are welcomed to the casino with $10 free, no deposit required, and then a $2,550 welcome deposit bonus with the first deposit.