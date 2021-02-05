Two-Part Casino Love Valentine’s Bonuses Include a No Deposit Bonus

February 8, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino Red is spreading the love this month with a two-part Casino Love Valentine’s bonus. First there’s an up to $500 deposit bonus and then a $14 no deposit bonus.

“Free cash – what’s not to love?!” laughed Intertops Casino’s manager. “Candy… flowers… all good. But I know a lot of players that would prefer some extra casino love!”

CASINO LOVE VALENTINE’S BONUS

Available until February 28, 2021

UP TO $500 DEPOSIT BONUS

Intertops Casino will add 150% (up to $500) to deposits until the end of February.

Bonus code: CASINOLOVE1

$14 NO DEPOSIT BONUS

Players that claim the first Casino Love Bonus then qualify for a free $14 bonus with no further deposit required. They can win up to $200 with this free cash (wagering requirement 60X).

Bonus code: CASINOLOVE2

An introductory bonus for the new Mardi Gras Magic can be claimed until the end of February and the $150,000 Crack the Safe bonus contest continues.

MARDI GRAS MAGIC — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

To celebrate New Orleans’ annual party, an introductory bonus for the new Mardi Gras Magic is available until the end of February.

150% Deposit Bonus up to $3000

Includes 50 spins on new Mardi Gras Magic

Min. deposit just $20

Code: MARDI150

Available until February 28, 2021

The sexy new Mardi Gras Magic is a 25 payline slot game with Bursting Wilds that explode after a win, turning other symbols into. The festive game’s Scatter triggers up to 20 free spins. The Random Prize Award can multiply any win by the amount of the bet.

$150,000 CRACK THE SAFE CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Intertops Casino’s new casino bonus contest continues until March 8th. Players earn points when they play and compete with each other for top weekly bonuses. Every week, 300 top point earners win $30,000 in prizes – up to $500 each. Weekly winners are entered in a final draw for $1000.

Online since 1996, Intertops Casino is the most trusted online casino in the world. It has a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming and is known for its excellent customer service.