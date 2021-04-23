UFC 261 Fight Odds Are Stacked...Who's Your Pick to Win!

UFC 261 Promises to Be a Stacked Card with a Triple Header Title Fight and Co-Main/Main Events. Who’s Your Favorite to Win, Get MMA Odds for UFC 261

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL, United States (13)

With three titles on the line UFC 261 is set to become one of the most talked about cards in recent history. The mega event will see for the first time since the March 2020 pandemic shut down of live sports events a return to capacity crowds.

The main card is legitimately an exciting and sure to be electrifying the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla as fans get to witness live, five incredible fights.

Kicking off the main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Anthony ‘Lion Heart” Smith and Jimmy Crute! Smith will have to go through the tough as nails Australian born Crute in order to try and redeem his chances for gold contention against Jan Blachowicz. Crute is a -205 favorite on the MMA odds with Smith +160.

The fourth bout in the main event matches up former middleweight champion Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall. Weidman is on a 2-5 in the UFC while a win for Hall will give him a 4 fight winning streak. This money line pick sees Weidman with the slight advantage as a -125 with Hall coming in as a slight underdog at +115.

In one of the most highly anticipated woman’s flyweight bout, Jessica Andrade will make her second appearance in the 125lb division to face the unstoppable Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko. This title bout promises to be fireworks with a confident Andrade claiming to have the kryptonite that will see Shevchenko finally break her six fight winning streak in the women’s 125lb division. Shevchenko is the (-500) favorite vs. Jessica Andrade (+350).

Moving into the co-main event is truly a mixed martial artist bout that you wont want to miss! “Thug” Rose Namajunas will face the first Chinese woman’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang. I believe this fight has the potential to surpass the Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk bout, which was awarded 2020’s fight of the year! Namajunas is on a winning comeback after defending her loss against Andrade and Zhang is about to defend her championship for the second time since early in 2020.

The odds are against Namajunas as Weili Zhang is the (-200) favorite vs. Rose Namajunas (+170) underdog.

Now let’s take a look at the rematch main event of Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal. Last year Masvidal came in on six days notice to face the Nigerian Nightmare in a 5 round bout that took place at the du Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Usman defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46). While Masvidal has had great success in 2020 especially with the win over Nate Diaz in the first ever BMF title event he is still the underdog in Saturday’s main event. Kamaru Usman is the favorite (-400) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+310) for the middleweight championship at UFC 261.

