Unlock 30 Minutes of FREE Playtime + €2,500 Crazy Time Tournament

Play Some Exclusive Offers at Mr Green Casino – Get 30 Seconds of Free Play and Join in the €2,500 Crazy Time Tournament
Mr Green is offering 30 seconds of free playtime every time you win $100.
How the free playtime promotion works is this; every time you pocket a $100 win on Mr Green’s fantastical game collection, you will unlock 30 seconds of mystical playtime on the exclusive Yucatan’s Mystery slot. Each day until promotion end you have the chance to unlock 5 total minutes of free playtime. This equals out to be a whopping 30 minute of total playtime throughout the promotion period. To unlock the mysteries simply log into your account or create a new one. Play any of the qualifying games to unlock your free playtime.
This is really a promotion that you don’t want to miss. Register with Mr Green today and start earning your 30 seconds of playtime. Make the first deposit and Mr Green will offer a 100% up to $100 first deposit welcome match on all deposits of at least $20. Wager at least $20 on the casino games and claim 100 free spins on the Starburst slot. In addition to the match and free spins, Mr Green is giving 20 days of free spins to all new accounts.
€2,500 Crazy Time Tournament
- The CRAZIEST game-show of the year just got CRAZIER because we are giving away €2,500 in Cash Prizes to those who can rack up the most points whilst playing ‘Crazy
- Time’.
- Dates: 00:01 CEST on 24th of August – 23:59 CEST on 27th of August
- How to win: Every €10 played on ‘Crazy Time’ generates 5 leaderboard points. The Top 20 players on the leaderboard at the end of this crazy Cash Race will win a share of the
- €2,500 Prize Pool
- Qualifying Game: Crazy Time
- Markets: Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, International, Ireland, Norway