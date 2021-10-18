Unlock up to 5 Minutes of Free Spin Playtime Daily at Mr Green

Play your favorite slots and unlock 30 seconds of free spins while you do so! For every $100 you win in total, not with one single spin, you will unlock 30 seconds of free spin playtime.

This exclusive free spin playtime offer is valid up to 10x per day. As long as you continue to meet the eligibility requirements you could claim a lot of free spin playtime each and every single day until the promotion expires. All free spin playtime will be awarded on the Lucky Mr Green slot only. Only real money wagers qualify you for the bonus offer.

All winnings earned from free spins are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. Each of the free spins earned they will be valued at $0.10 each. All free spin playtime must be used within 24 hours, or they will expire.

Start unlocking your 30 seconds of free play time today! Join Mr Green and claim 100% up to $100 when you make your first deposit. Spend at least $20 in the casino and Mr Green will give you another 100 free spins.