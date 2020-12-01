Unwrap a Winning Holiday Season at Mr Green Casino

Unlock Christmas Rewards All Month Long Starting with $20,000 in Cash Prizes When You Play Mr Green

Mr Green has a fun-filled festive month planned! All month long there are tons of Christmas rewards to unlock with the first set of cash prizes totaling $20,000 in the Exclusive John Hunter and the Mayan Gods adventure.

Unlocking the first set of Christmas Rewards is easy! Log into your Mr Green account, if you don’t have one then sign up today and create a free account. Next, check out Pragmatic Play’s John Hunter and Mayan Gods slot to start your winning adventure. The brand-new slot is a 10 payline video slot that boasts free spins, multipliers, expanding wilds and more.

A total of 250 prizes will be given away. To be one of the winners you must earn and accumulate points from getting the ‘Best Win from a Single Spin’ across the qualifying slot game during the promotional period. The minimum bet to qualify is $0.50.

$20,000 prize pool will be distributed as follows:

1st Place: $5,000

2nd Place: $2,500

3rd Place: $1,500

4th – 5th Place: $500

6th – 10th Place: $200

11th – 25th Place: $100

26th – 100th Place: $50

101st – 250th Place: $25

Join Mr Green today and reap the Christmas rewards early this holiday season!