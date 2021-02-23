Vegas Crest Casino’s $13,000 Big Bingo Event of the Month

February is a short month which means the time is upon us to play Vegas Crest’s $13,000 Big Bingo Event of the month this Saturday February 27th.

If you want a chance for $13,000 in prizes, then head on over to the Tourney Bingo Room this weekend and join in on the action and fun. Three top of the hour games will play out starting at 7pm EDT.

7pm- $1,000 guaranteed game

8pm- $1,000 guaranteed game

9pm- $1,000 guaranteed game

10pm- $10,000 guaranteed game

Vegas Crest is running a special on cards for the big event. All top of the hour games are just $2.00 each. The big event game will cost you just $5.00 each, but Vegas Crest is running a special promo with buy one card and get one free just for the top of the hour games.

There will be no special promo for the big game, unfortunately. The big event sales will cap at 120 cards, so players have about the same amount of chance. If you have plans on Saturday no worries, you can pre-buy cards today so you don’t miss out!