Vegas Crest is Getting Ready for a Turkey Shoot All Next Week!

Join Vegas Crest on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26th for a Turkey Shoot bingo event and some virtual feast prizes.

Turkey Shoot bingo will be offering a full four hours of nonstop bingo fun and entertainment, not to mention some guaranteed cash prizes! For the entire four hours, there will be Turkey Supreme bingo games that play with each one offering a starting pot of $260.

The event will start at 6:00pm EST in the Autumn Bingo room and play throughout the evening until 10:00pm. Each game will start with the starting pot of $260. The prize will slowly increase with each number called until it maxes out at $500.00. So basically, you are guaranteed to win at least $260, that in itself is enough to be thankful for!

To show appreciation and to thank their players for continued support, Vegas Crest is offering a special Thanksgiving deal on all cards purchased for the event. When you buy two cards Vegas Crest will give two cards free. Bingo cards are only $2.00 with no limit on how many you can purchase, although it only takes one card to win, the more cards you buy the better your chances are!