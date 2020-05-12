Walk Away with $10,000 in Prizes at Big Spin Casinos Blackjack Tourney

Big Spin Casino is Hosting a $10K Blackjack Tournament That You Won’t Want to Miss!

Big Spin Casino is running their $10K Blackjack Tournament until May 17th, join in on the action for a chance to walk away with $10,000 in prizes.

Big Spin prides themselves on being one of the best part hosts around, and from the looks of their free competitions this statement is true. The buy-in for the Blackjack Tournament is free with rebuy’s costing just $5, and unlimited at that!

There’s plenty of prizes to go around. 1st place will take home $1,000 in cash. 2nd place will win $750, 3rd place $500, 4th place $400, 5th place $300 and so on. The top 1000 finishers will win a share of the prize pool. There’s no special promo code that needs to be entered. Players are automatically entered as soon as they click join the tournament. Big Spin will host a live leaderboard so you can keep track of your ranking and how much time is left in the competition.

All prizes will have a 10x rollover or wagering requirement that must be met before winnings can be transferred.