Walk the Plank and Talk Like a Pirate at Vegas Crest Bingo

September 19th is Talk like a Pirate Day and Vegas Crest is celebrating with lots of crazy games all evening long with guaranteed bingo prizes for each special game.

The celebration and exciting kicks off at 8:00pm EDT. There will be several special games offered over in the Summer Bingo room. Games will start out with a $190 prize pot. These prize pots will go down unless it’s won, no wasting time on winning each special game! The minimum and guaranteed prize for each game is $19. Each card will cost just $.50 each and on top of the cheap card cost if you buy 6 you will get 3 free.

Set your calendars for September 19th! There will be plenty of bingo treasure to hunt. If you miss out, you will definitely be walking the plank! If this is your first time visiting or playing Vegas Crest your in luck! Vegas Crest is offering all new players 10 free spins, no deposit required, and a 1st and 2nd deposit bonus. The 1st deposit will receive 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins and the 2nd will receive 300% up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins.