Wednesday Freebies Give Players Free Spins at 7 Bit Casino

Snag Some Wednesday Free Spins with Your Deposits Every Week at 7Bit Casino. Enjoy 100 free spins for €50 / 0.01 BTC or 40 free spins for €20 / 0,0042 BTC deposit

7Bit Casino offers its regular players daily promotional bonus offers. Every Wednesday 7Bit players have the chance to snag up to 100 free spins with their deposits.

Receive 40 free spins with all deposits valued at $20/0.0042 BTC deposits, or 100 free spins for all deposits made that are at least $50/0.01 BTC. 7Bit Casino will choose which games the free spins can be claimed on. They usually give a few different options letting players choose which game. The good part about this bonus is that for every qualifying deposit you will receive the corresponding free spins.

First time depositors are in for a real treat when they sign up and make their first real money deposit. There are two fantastic welcome bonuses that will top up the first two deposits. The first one is a 100% bonus up to $100 or 1.5 BTC. The second bonus is for the second deposit only and will match it by 50% up to $100 or 1.25 BTC. The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus is $20 or .0025 BTC. 7Bit Casino bonus terms and conditions apply to all bonuses claimed, unless stated otherwise.