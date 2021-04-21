Wednesday’s is Martini Day Over at Red Stag Casino

Fancy a cocktail, a Martini to be precise? Quench your thirst and boost your bankroll balance every Wednesday with one of Red Stag Casinos best Martini recipes! The Wednesday Martinis promotion will put up to 25% cashback in your account.

This exquisite cashback bonus is available for all club members who are a Rum Club member or higher. The cashback bonus is determined by your Club member tier and your losses from the previous week’s play and deposits. To determine your VIP Club level visit the casinos loyalty page.

Below is the cashback offer for each eligible tier.

Rum Club- 10% Martini Cashback up to $500 Vodka Club- 15% Martini Cashback up to $700 Whiskey Club- 20% Martini Cashback up to $900 Champagne Club- 25% Martini Cashback up to $1,200



It’s okay if you haven’t played Red Stag or are just starting out, everyone has to start somewhere! Red Stag is giving all new players $2,500 in free casino bonuses and 500 free spins.