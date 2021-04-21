Wednesday’s is Martini Day Over at Red Stag Casino

Fancy a cocktail, a Martini to be precise? Quench your thirst and boost your bankroll balance every Wednesday with one of Red Stag Casinos best Martini recipes! The Wednesday Martinis promotion will put up to 25% cashback in your account.
This exquisite cashback bonus is available for all club members who are a Rum Club member or higher. The cashback bonus is determined by your Club member tier and your losses from the previous week’s play and deposits. To determine your VIP Club level visit the casinos loyalty page.
Below is the cashback offer for each eligible tier.
-
- Rum Club- 10% Martini Cashback up to $500
- Vodka Club- 15% Martini Cashback up to $700
- Whiskey Club- 20% Martini Cashback up to $900
- Champagne Club- 25% Martini Cashback up to $1,200
It’s okay if you haven’t played Red Stag or are just starting out, everyone has to start somewhere! Red Stag is giving all new players $2,500 in free casino bonuses and 500 free spins.
- 1st Deposit- 275% up to $550.00 plus 100 Spins on Dolphin Reef
- 2nd Deposit- 175% up to $350.00 plus 100 Spins on Fat Cat
- 3rd Deposit- 100% up to $200.00 plus 50 Spins on Funky Chicken
- 4th Deposit- 175% up to $350.00 plus 50 Spins on Cool Bananas
- 5th Deposit- 100% up to $200.00 plus 25 Spins on City of Gold
- 6th Deposit- 150% up to $300.00 plus 25 Spins on Cherry Blossoms
- 7th Deposit- 275% up to $550.00 plus 150 Spins on King Tiger