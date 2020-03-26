Weekend Cashback 5-20% of All Your Losses up to €500 or 70 mBTC

Get Another Winning Shot With 7Bit Casinos Weekend Cashback Offer, 5-20% of all your losses up to €500 or 70 mBTC

The weekend is almost here so why not get ready for some relaxation and cashback bonuses when you play 7Bit Casino? Every weekend, 7Bit Casino gives back to its depositing players in a form of a cashback loss. The value of this bonus is 5-20% of all your losses up to €500 or 70 mBTC. The amount depends on your total deposit amounts. The more you deposit, of course, the more cashback you will receive. How the cashback loss bonus is calculated is your deposit amount minus any wins. If you cash out your not eligible.

There’s nothing wrong with always having another chance! Play 7Bit Casino today and take advantage of their first-time depositing bonus worth 100% up to €100 or 1.5 BTC. The second deposit is also matched and is part of the welcome bonus. Deposit for a second time and 7Bit’s will match it by 50% up to €100 or 1.25 BTC. The minimum deposit to receive the welcome bonuses is €20 or .0025 BTC.

7Bit Casino offers more than 250 games. Their games are compatible with mobile, desktop and tablets. You can choose whether to play in your own supported currency or one of the accepted cryptocurrencies.