Weekend Special Plus Free Blackjack Bets in Casino Games Section at Intertops Poker

August 11, 2020 (Press Release) – This weekend, players that make a deposit at Intertops Poker will get free spins on their choice of two candy-rific slots from Betsoft. August 14-16, they’ll get free spins on Sugar Pop 2 and Super Sweets. They can win up to $250 on their free spins. And, until August 20th, all players get 15 free Blackjack bets.

“We’ve increased the number of free spins you get with your deposit this time,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “More spins – and more calories with these two candy-themed games!”

Betsoft has kept all kept the best features that make the original Sugar Pop slot so popular and added some sweet twists. The new Sugar Pop 2 – Double Dipped has a Jelly Bean Cannon and a Morphing Golden Wild candy that shifts and changes shape to match any candy near it. Large clusters leave a Wild in their place. When there are more than five clusters, a Candy Bomb clears a large portion of the board resulting in massive wins.

Super Sweets’ Golden Tickets grant free spins and Sticky Wilds stay in place for more wins. A Candy Surprise can appear at any time and give either a re-spin or a ticket to the bonus rounds.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available August 14-16, 2020 only

50 Free Spins on Sugar Pop 2

Min. Deposit $35

Coupon code: SUGAR1

70 Free Spins on Super Sweets

Min. Deposit $50

Coupon code: SUGAR2

Each code can be used once only. Players have until August 23rd to take their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

BLACKJACK FREE BETS August 11-20

For the next 10 days, Blackjack players automatically get their first 15 bets on the house. Until August 20, 15 free $2 bets will be applied as soon as they log on to any of the three Blackjack variants under the Lucktap tab in the Casino section: regular Blackjack, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Blackjack. Players can win up to $250 with their free bets (wagering requirement 15X).

In addition to hosting the busiest poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker also offers a huge selection of slots and table games, provided by three leading games developers, in its Casino Games section.