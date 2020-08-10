Wild Monday Reload Bonuses at Bitstarz, Get 50 up to 0.25 BTC

It’s going to be a Wild Monday at BitStarz, Get a 50% reload bonus up to 0.25 BTC on your first deposit of the day, every Monday! Simply Making a Deposit

It’s going to be a Wild Monday at BitStarz Casino. A brand-new game has launched, and it’s Wild! Wild Spin is a one of a kind jackpot slot that offers a jackpot feature with five different jackpots (Grand, Major, Maxi, Minor and Mini), free spins, wilds and more. BitStarz is celebrating the launch with its Monday Reload giving all players who make a deposit of at least 0.2BCH 50 free spins on the brand-new game and a 50% bonus up to 5BCH.

To claim the Monday Reload and free spins just make a qualifying deposit, and the bonus will be instantly credited. For the free spins, open up Wild Spin and click ok to claim the 50 free spins. All winnings from the free spins are subject to wagering requirements. The details of the terms and conditions will be displayed once the bonuses are claimed. The 50% Reload is valid with the first deposit of the day only.

Two big bonuses equals one HUGE Monday! Play BitStarz Casino today and start your WILD adventure with jackpot wins, welcome bonuses and tons of playtime. New players are welcomed to the casino with a no deposit free spins plus a 500% welcome deposit package plus more free spins.