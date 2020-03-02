WildSlots Casino March Madness €250K Prize Pool

Wild Slots Casino’s March Madness is underway with 4 weeks of intense prizes to be won

Wild Slots Casino’s March Madness is underway with 4 weeks of intense prizes to be won. The March Madness prize pool is worth €250K with this week’s draw worth €50K, are you in? The first round of giveaways starts March 2nd and lasts through the 8th. Spin any of NetEnt’s qualifying games and play a minimum of €20 to receive one entry ticket into the prize draw.

NetEnt’s qualifying games are; Turn Your Fortune, Finn and the Swirly Spin™, Dazzle Me™, Reel Rush™, Butterfly Staxx™, Butterfly Staxx 2™, Dead or Alive 2™, Conan Video Slot™, Jumanji Video Slot™, Twin Spin™, Narcos Video Slot™ and Scudamore’s Super Stakes™ .

Rankings and Prizes to be won

1st €3,000

2nd – 5th €2,000

6th – 14th €1,000

15th – 17th €500

18th – 27th €250

28th – 47th €100

48th – 87th €75

88th – 137th €50

138th – 237th €25

238th – 1837th €10

Each of the cash prizes are worth a total of €250,000 that is divided into the four draws with 3 winners of €50,000 each and one grand prize winner taking home €100,000. Stay tuned for week 2’s giveaway! The best thing about this promotional giveaway, besides the huge cash prizes to be won, is there is no wagering on any of the prizes!