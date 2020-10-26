Will You be BigSpin Casinos New Player of the Month in October?

October is just about over, but there is still plenty of time to get in on BigSpin Casinos Player of the Month promotion. Every month BigSpin chooses their ‘Player of the Month’ and rewards them handsomely for being a loyal player.

To be nominated for the award BigSpin bases their decision on several factors. Some of these factors include the amount of deposits made, how long a player was logged in for the month, the amount of wagers made on the games and the variety of games being played.

The winner will receive several increase perks. These include increased deposit and withdrawal limits for the month and a massive bonus credited to their account. The winner will be notified via SMS, email and phone call. They will also have their name displayed on the Homepage.

BigSpin loves to reward its loyal players! Play today and you could be the next Player of the Month! What’s more to love with this promotion, or all of BigSpin’ promotions for that matter, their new player welcome bonus! From the second you sign up you are offered a fantastic welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. The welcome bonus can be claimed with the first deposit of $45 or more. BigSpin will match your first deposit by 200%. To qualify for the bonus, you must use our promo code BIGSPIN200.