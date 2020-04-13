Win $100 Weekly Awarded by Intertops Casino Mobile

Play Anywhere, Anytime with Intertops Casino Mobile on Apple, Android and More. Get a Chance to Win a Mobile Award of up to $100 Weekly.

Play anywhere, anytime, on the go Intertops mobile casino and you could be the next winner of their exclusive Mobile Award. Intertops is giving away $100 each and every week to its mobile players who deposit at least $50 and wager a minimum of $500 on the mobile games.

This is a great incentive for playing one of the biggest mobile platforms in the industry. Intertops has always outdone their competition by offering more games, bigger promotions and taking care of their players.

Every Wednesday, Intertops will choose 20 players at random to receive cash bonuses of anywhere between $20 and $100. The 20 weekly Mobile Award winners will be notified by email, so always keep an eye on your inbox. Intertops general terms and conditions apply.

If your not an Intertops player yet, hurry and get signed up before the Tuesday deadline is here to qualify for the Mobile Award. New players receive a fantastic $2,000 welcome bonus; 200% with the first deposit using our exclusive promo code CASINOWIN1.

Receive 50 free spins available after your first deposit is played. Use promo code CASINOWIN2 to claim this special offer.