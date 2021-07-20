Win 5x Your Bet to Score Leaderboard Points in Mr Green’s Live Roulette Battle

Mr Green is hosting a $5,000 Live Roulette Battle, and if your up for the challenge you could win a share of the guaranteed $5,000 prize pool.

How can you take part in the live battle? Just log into your Mr Green account, or create a new one and take advantage of the generous welcome bonus, and opt-in when you launch the live roulette game and confirm you want to participate.

Every time you play live roulette and win at least 5x your bet back you earn 5 points. The more points you earn the faster and higher you climb the leaderboard. The top 50 players who earn the most points will guarantee themselves a share of the prize pool.

1st Place : €500 | 2nd Place: €400 | 3rd Place: €300 | 4th – 10th Place: €150 | 11th – 25th Place: €100 | 26th – 50th Place: €50

The minimum bet to qualify for the points earning is 0.20. Only the selected live roulette tables qualify. All prizes are rewarded in cash therefore no wagering requirement is necessary. If more than one person lands into 1st place, the player who achieved the same score first will be deemed the winner.