Win a Marshall Bluetooth Speaker in NextCasino’s Old School Rock

Want a chance to win your very own Marshall Bluetooth Stanmore II Speaker? You can when you play NextCasino’s Old School Rock promo July 21st through the 23rd plus up to 75 free spins.

July 21st

Deposit $25 and receive 30 free spins on the Ozzy Osbourne slot instantly plus one ticket into the prize draw

July 22nd

Deposit $30 and receive 50 free spins on the Testament slot plus one ticket into the prize draw

July 23rd

Deposit $40 and receive 75 free spins on the Saxon slot plus one ticket into the prize draw

All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The winner will be drawn at random from all tickets earned on July 26th. NextCasino reserves the right to offer the winner a cash value of the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker worth $300.

Sign up today and get ready to start earning your entries next week. NextCasino welcomes new players with 100% bonus up to $200 plus 100 free spins on Twin Spin. The minimum deposit is only $20 and the bonus wagering requirement is only 35x the deposit and bonus.