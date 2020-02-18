Win a Pair of Apple Airpods with Casinolucks’ Egyptian Secrets Promotion

Deposit to Receive Free Spins and Plus a Chance to Win a Pair of Apple Airpods Pro at CasinoLuck

CasinoLuck, it’s all in the name! That is one of the truest statements ever, especially with CasinoLuck’s ongoing promotional giveaways. One of the casinos hottest giveaways right now is the Egyptian Secrets promotion. Receive a bonus and a have a chance to win a pair of Apple Airpods Pro. From February 24th through the 26th, you have a chance to claim a few secret promos. Make a deposit on each day, and if it’s worth at least $20 you will receive free spins and an entry into the prize draw for the Airpods. CasinoLuck reserves the right to exchange the prize for its value of $249.

February 24 – Deposit at least $20 and receive 20 free spins on Legacy of Dead

February 25 – Deposit at least $20 and receive 20 free spins on Doom of Egypt

February 26 – Deposit at least $20 and receive 20 free spins on Rise of Dead

All free spins will be credited to eligible accounts within 24 hours. The prize draw for the Apple Airpods will be held on February 27th. All free spins have a 35x wagering requirement that must be met before winnings can be cashed out.