Win a Royal Flush Bonus When You play Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino is giving away Royal Flush Bonuses when you play Texas Hold’em and hit the powerhouse hand.

What’s better than hitting the big hand, winning a bonus too! What is the Royal Flush bonus? Ignition will pay you up to $200 with no rollover requirements. This is a bonus payout of 50x the game’s big blind.

To claim your Royal Flush Bonus both pocket cards must be used. Three or more players must be dealt into the hand too. Your hand must win the prize pot, but it doesn’t have to go to a showdown. You must be playing Texas Hold’em cash games. Tournament play is excluded. You have 48 hours after qualifying for the bonus to reach out to customer support with your hand and table number to claim. The bonus will be credited within 48 hours.

Get started playing Texas Hold’em today and get your powerhouse hand! Ignition welcomes new poker players to the site with 100% welcome match up to $1,000 with the first deposit to play the poker games. If you want to play the casino, Ignition will also match your first casino deposit 100% up to $1,000 too.