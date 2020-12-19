Win a Seat at Intertops Poker’s $3000 GTD Christmas Day Poker Tournament

December 21, 2020 (Press Release) – The $600 GTD Poker Road to Christmas tournaments at Intertops Poker are coming to an end and it’s almost time for the Main Events: the $3000 GTD Christmas Day tournament, $1500 GTD Boxing Day, and $2500 New Year’s Day.

Satellites for the holiday headliners start today. From now till Christmas, there will be six daily satellites for the $3000 GTD Christmas Day Tournament. December 25 and 26 there will be Gold Chip satellites for the $1500 Boxing Day Big Stack Tournament. $2 satellites for the $2500 GTD New Year’s Day Tournament start December 28th.

There’s still a few chances to win a ticket to the Christmas Day tournament in one of the two $600 GTD Poker Road to Christmas tournaments every day until Thursday.

“Winning your way to the table gives you a kind of extra confidence I think,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “Of course, there will be a lot of other satellite winners at the same table!”

CHRISTMAS DAY, BOXING DAY AND NEW YEAR’S DAY TOURNAMENTS
Christmas Day Satellites R&A
December 21st to 25th, 6X Daily
8:10 am / 11:10 am / 2:10 pm / 5:10 pm / 8:10 pm / 11:10 pm Eastern
(CET: 2:10 pm / 5:10 pm / 8:10 pm / 11:10 pm / 2:10 am / 5:10 am)
Buy-in + fee: $3+$0.30
Late reg: 60 min

Christmas Day $3000 GTD
Friday, December 25th
5:10 pm ET (CET: 11:10 pm)
Buy-in + fee: $35+$3.50
Late reg: 90 min

Boxing Day Gold Chip Satellites
December 25th & 26th
8:05 am / 12:05 pm / 2:05 pm ET (CET: 2:05 pm / 6:05 pm / 8:05 pm)
Buy-in: 15 Gold Chips
Late reg: 60 min

Boxing Day $1500 GTD Big Stack
Saturday, December 26th
5:15 pm ET (CET: 11:05 pm)
Buy-in + fee: $20+$2
Late reg: 90 min. 25,000 starting chips / 3 min blinds

New Year’s Day Satellites
December 28th to January 1st, 6X Daily
8:10 am / 11:10 am / 2:10 pm / 5:10 pm / 8:10 pm / 11:10 pm Eastern
(CET: 2:10 pm / 5:10 pm / 8:10 pm / 11:10 pm / 2:10 am / 5:10 am)
Buy-in + fee: $2+$0.20
Late reg: 60 min

New Year’s Day $2500 GTD
January 1st at 5:10 pm Eastern (CET: 11:10 pm)
Buy-in + fee: $28+$2.80
Late reg: 90 min

POKER ROAD TO CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENTS

$600 Guaranteed Prize Pool, Twice a Day
Until December 23rd, 2:30 pm & 8:30 pm Eastern (8:30 pm & 2:30 am CET)
Buy-in + fee: $9+$0.90
Late reg: 60 min

Intertops Poker is the busiest poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network and offers hundreds of slots and table games in its Casino Games section.

