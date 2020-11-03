Win a Share of $2,000 + 2000 Free Spins with 7Bit Casinos Weekly Race

Don’t forget about 7Bit Casinos Weekly Races! Each and every week 7Bits hosts a weekly competition with $2000 and 2000 free spins up for grabs. To participate just play any of your favorite 7Bit slots.

All slot games contribute towards your tournament progress. A bet of at least 0.50 must be made in order to progress through the race. All free spins will be credited on Fire Lightning, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Platinum Lightning Deluxe and Platinum Lightning slots, all slots by BGaming. All cash prizes have a 3x wagering and free spins are subject to 45x playthrough.

All winnings must be wagered within 14 days or they will expire. 7Bit Casinos general bonus term and conditions apply to all winnings.

The top 100 players are crowned every Sunday with 1st place banking $500 in cash.

1st place- $500

2nd place- $200

3rd place- $100

4th place- $100

5th place- $100

6th through 100th place- cash and free spins

Join the Weekly Race today! Sign up and claim 7Bit Casinos new player welcome promotion with the first two deposits. The first deposit will receive a 100% match up to $100 or 1.5BTC. The second deposit 50% up to $100 or 1.25BTC.