Win a Share of $25,000 or a Trip to Hawaii at 7Bit Casino

Heat up your winter with a chance to take a trip to Hawaii when you play 7Bit Casinos Trip to Hawaii Tournament by Belatra.

The top 88 players will share a piece of the prize pool worth $25,000 and one lucky winner winning an all expense paid trip to beautiful Hawaii. Earn points for your spins across the qualified slots. The qualified slots will be listed once you enter the competition. Points are earned from your winning spins, the more you win the more points you earn.

The tournament competition is running through January 5, 2022. Only real money wagers qualify for your personal ranking across the leaderboard. The trip to Hawaii can be exchanged for $6,000 in cash.

Prizes

1st place- Trip to Hawaii

2nd place* $3,000

3rd place- $2,000

4th place- $1,000

5th place- $750

6th place- $500

7th place- $350

8th place- $250

9th place- $200

10th-19th place- $100

20th-24th place- $75

25th-29th place- $50

30th-35th place- $35

36th-40th place-$20

41st-50th place- 200 free spins

51st-60th place- 100 free spins

61st-70th place- 50 free spins

71st-80th place- 25 free spins

81t-88th place- 10 free spins