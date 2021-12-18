Win a Share of $25,000 or a Trip to Hawaii at 7Bit Casino

Heat up your winter with a chance to take a trip to Hawaii when you play 7Bit Casinos Trip to Hawaii Tournament by Belatra.
The top 88 players will share a piece of the prize pool worth $25,000 and one lucky winner winning an all expense paid trip to beautiful Hawaii. Earn points for your spins across the qualified slots. The qualified slots will be listed once you enter the competition. Points are earned from your winning spins, the more you win the more points you earn.
The tournament competition is running through January 5, 2022. Only real money wagers qualify for your personal ranking across the leaderboard. The trip to Hawaii can be exchanged for $6,000 in cash.
Prizes
1st place- Trip to Hawaii
2nd place* $3,000
3rd place- $2,000
4th place- $1,000
5th place- $750
6th place- $500
7th place- $350
8th place- $250
9th place- $200
10th-19th place- $100
20th-24th place- $75
25th-29th place- $50
30th-35th place- $35
36th-40th place-$20
41st-50th place- 200 free spins
51st-60th place- 100 free spins
61st-70th place- 50 free spins
71st-80th place- 25 free spins
81t-88th place- 10 free spins