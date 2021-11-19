Win a Share of $5,000 in Quickspin/CasinoLuck Fairytale Promo

How does Winning a Share of $5,000 while reliving your childhood magical fairytales sound?

You can do all of the above when you play CasinoLuck and Quickspin’s $5,000 Fairytale Promo this week.

How do you join the promo? This is easy just play any of the qualifying slots from now through November 23rd by Quickspin to earn points from your win/bet ratio. The player with the most points when the promotion ends will win a share of the $5,000 prize pool.

The qualifying slots include Sakura Fortune, Big Bad Wolf, Eastern Emeralds, Goldilocks and Big Bad Wolf Megaways. Every time you make a wager and win your win/bet ratio will determine your points. Let’s say you wager $1.00 and win $5.00 then your score will be 5.

The leaderboard is updated in real time.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

Join the Fairytale Fun today! Play CasinoLuck with 100% bonus up to $150 plus receive 150 extra spins when you make your first deposit.